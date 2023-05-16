The Senator-elect representing Plateau Central, Hon. Diket Plang, has condemned in strong terms the latest attack at the Kubwat and Fungzai communities in the Mangu local government area of Plateau State, which claimed lives and property.

Plang, in a statement, said the constant onslaught against the peace-loving people of the senatorial district, precisely in Mangu and Bokoss local government areas, has reached such a crescendo that the people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

According to him, as a result of the attacks, the people who were predominantly farmers can no longer access their farms for fear of being attacked by gunmen, adding to the air of apprehension that presently pervades most communities in the affected local government area.

Plang who lamented that the attack came at a time of the year when farming activities were going on across the communities, said if not tamed by the relevant authorities, the incessant attacks could lead to hunger apart from the present loss of lives.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book while describing the ugly development as unfortunate even as the government has been doing all it could to maintain peace in the state.

“To say I am shocked beyond words over the fresh attack on my people is an understatement. This is unbelievable, devastating, unjustifiable, and unimaginable. It bleeds my heart because nothing whatsoever justifies this unabashed act of killing. More so, it came at a time of year when farming activities are ongoing.

“I call on security operatives to go after those attacking innocent villagers, and they should be made to pay for their heinous actions. I also call on the people, especially community leaders, to check the influx of people into their respective communities,” he said.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, Plang however, told the survivors of the attacks to remain calm and law-abiding no matter the level of provocation.

Plang commended Governor Simon Lalong, the Executive Chairman and the Traditional Council of Mangu LGC for their peace-building efforts and called on the citizens of Plateau Central to stay peaceful with one another.

