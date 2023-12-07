As controversy continues to trail the two month recess declared by the Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Gabriel Dewan, a member elect, representing Plateau North Central of the state, Mr. Bamboo Daniel, has described the recess as unconstitutional and a deliberate attempt to delay the swearing-in of 16 new lawmakers declared by the Court of Appeal.

Hon Daniel, who was also a member of the 9th Assembly in an interview in Jos, Plateau State, said the two months recess is in prejudice to Section 104 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, adding that the timetable of legislative business of House was developed in line with the provision of Section 104 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to him, in line with the section, the House of Assembly must sit for a period of not less than one hundred and eighty one days in a year.

“Any motion, resolution or bill that is in prejudice to Section 104 will not fly. I am sure the Speaker knows all the relevant sections in the constitution and the House order because he has been trained during orientation.

“The speaker has turned the Standing Order of Plateau State House of Assembly upside down on reasons best known to him.

“Inasmuch as dissolution and proclamation has been done by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the 16 honourable members-elect have no business to write the Clerk of the House regarding oath of house of assembly member and oath of allegiance.

“In the absence of majority leader, it is the minority leader in this case, that will liaise with the speaker in accordance to Order 5, Rule 2 to reconvene the house,” he stated

He pointed out that seven out of the remaining members of the assembly can convene an extraordinary meeting to address any emergency matter of public interest in line with Order five of the assembly.

Daniel added that having 16 honourable members-elect with certificates of return is already a matter of public interest in line with Order five Rule two.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE