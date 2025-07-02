Politics

Plateau Assembly lawmakers elect new speaker

Isaac Shobayo
Plateau Assembly new speaker

Following the resignation of Hon. Gabriel Dewan as the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nanloong Daniel from Mikang State Constituency has emerged as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

The 24 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, in an emergency sitting at the temporary Assembly Complex, Old Government House, unanimously elected Nanloong, who was the Majority Leader.

Tribune Online learnt that the election, which was held behind closed doors with the former Speaker in attendance, was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Gwotta Ajang, without any rancour or opposition from members.

During the plenary, the member representing Langtang North, Hon. Nabolistic, nominated Daniel, and this was seconded by the member representing Mangu North East, Hon. Abdul Yanga.

