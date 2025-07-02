Gov Mutfwang’s political advisor resigns, joins APC

The Political Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, Hon. Latep Dabang, has resigned his appointment and staged a dramatic return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party he left in 2021.

Hon. Dabang was the state chairman of the APC before his removal in controversial circumstances in 2021, following a falling out with the then-Governor Simon Bako Lalong and other prominent members of the party.

He, however, defected to the PDP in 2022 and was made the Director-General of the Presidential/Governorship Campaign Council of the PDP in Plateau State. He was later appointed as the Political Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang after the election.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the Governor, dated 30th June 2025, and sighted by Tribune Online, Dabang thanked the Governor for the opportunity given to him to serve and contribute to the administration as a political adviser.

“Also, as the former Director-General of the 2023 Plateau State People’s Democratic Party Presidential/Governorship Campaign Council…”

A source close to the APC Secretariat in Plateau State revealed that Dabang, along with his supporters, had since last month written to the party indicating their intention to return to the APC, adding that the party is planning a grand reception for them.

Recall that one of the staunch members of the PDP in the state, Senator Istifanus Gyang, along with other prominent members from the Labour Party, including Professor Patrick Dakum, Gyang Zi (SAN), and others, recently defected to the APC.

