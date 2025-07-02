Oyo by-election: APC leaders parley Ibadan North stakeholders, call for cooperation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has kick-started its preparations for the by-election in the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, scheduled for August 18, 2025, as party leaders meet with stakeholders in the local government area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has declared the seat vacant at the House of Representatives following the death of Hon. Musiliu Akinremi.

The party is seeking the commitment and cooperation among all stakeholders at ensuring its success at polls.

This was the highpoint of resolution made at a meeting organized by the members of the State Working Committee of the party and a body of the eminent leaders and stalwarts from Ibadan North local government area. The meeting held on Tuesday at the Oke-Ado, Ibadan state Secretariat of the APC was presided over by the State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas.

In a statement issued at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC acknowledged the receipt of the guidelines for the conduct of a primary election to pave the way for the emergence of its candidate for the said poll among the many aspirants who have indicated their interest to occupy the seat which became vacant as a result of the death of Hon. Olaide Akinremi who, until his transition last year, was a member of the party.

In his opening address, the party chairman underscored the need for all stakeholders to put up collaborative efforts with a view to assisting APC to reclaim the seat which it won convincingly in the 2023 general election. “It is unfortunate we lost one of our best performing elected officials in Hon. Musiliu Olaide Akinremi but we found solace in the fact that he left an enduring legacy behind. It is on the note that we are telling the constituents of Ibadan North to keep faith in us as we shall give them another performer again.

“In compliance with the directives of INEC and the guidelines released by the APC National Secretariat, we shall commence the revalidation and upgrade of our membership register across the 12 Wards in Ibadan North LGA for the purpose of the by-election. We have concluded all arrangements for this particular exercise which we take place simultaneously at the meeting place in each of the Wards between July 2 and July 5, 2025. All the new and old members need to have their membership revalidated is their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and nothing more.

“I want to use this opportunity to establish the fact that we have not decided on a particular mode of primary as we are still consulting with relevant stakeholders. We have options of consensus as well as direct and indirect primary but I can assure you that none has been adopted yet. However, we are appealing to aspirants and their supporters to embrace peace as we assure them of fairness and justice.” Abas said.

In their response, the party stalwarts led by Alhaji Bello Adeleke Oladeji expressed confidence in the state leadership of the party even as he assured that members of the Apex Committee of the APC in Ibadan North have resolved to work together as a team and mobilize support for whoever that emerges as the candidate of the party in the by-election which he described as a litmus test for the APC ahead of the next general election.