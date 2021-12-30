PLASU set to establish post-graduate school, additional faculties

ARRANGEMENTS have been concluded by the authorities of Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, Plateau State, to establish additional four faculties and School of Post Graduate Studies.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Yohanna Izam, who disclosed this at a forum organised by the correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State council, named the new faculties to as law, health sciences, education and environmental sciences.

Professor Izam, who noted that the strength of every university largely lies on the quality of teachers and programmes, said the desire of the university which is in line with the aspiration of the state government was to provide qualitative education and to also expand the scope and capacity of learning.

He added that the state government had approved the recruitment of new staff who would manage the new faculties and the post graduate school.

“To ensure steady growth of our university, we have concluded plans to establish four new faculties and the School of Postgraduate Studies. We are doing this because we believe in quality and expansion.

“The state government has given us approval to recruit new staff that will manage these faculties so as to deepen the quality of our programmes. We have mobilised our PG programmes and submitted same to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval and we will commence once we get an approval,” he said.

The VC also said that he was able to secure accreditation for 16 out of the 17 existing courses in the university in the last three years of his tenure.

Izam promised to continue to prioritise quality teaching and research in the institution, insisting that the duo remain the strength of every university.

Earlier, the chairman of the chapel, Mr Gyang Bere, thanked the Vice Chancellor for honouring his invitation to appear in the forum.

He said that the interaction would enable members of the chapel to report some of the modest achievements of the vice chancellor as the head of the institution.

“We are honoured by your presence and it is our hope that this will further strengthen the existing relationship we have with you,” Mr Gyang said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

PLASU set to establish post-graduate school | PLASU set to establish post-graduate school