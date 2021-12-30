Encomiums as Oloyede bows out of Summit University, Offa

PROFESSOR Hussein Oloyede, the pioneer vice chancellor of Summit University, Offa (SUNO), has called on the university community to be courageous, faithful, and humble in their disposition to enhance development in the education sector.

In a speech he delivered at his send-forth party held in his honour at the Adiat Abegbe Makanjuola Lecture Theatre of the university, Professor Oloyede, advised that those in the academics should not look down on themselves or envy anyone, asking that students’ discipline be maintained in the ‘Triple Helix Mantra’ he invented while in service, which are knowledge, Skills and moral.

Mr Olakunle Sulaiman, a lecturer at the department of Chemical Sciences, SUNO, noted that during Professor Oloyede’s administration, the university was able to have full accreditations in all the courses that were brought before the National University Commission (NUC), noting that this was the peak of his achievements.

“Professor Oloyede is the first VC in the history of the university. His achievements are unquantifiable and accomplishments within a short period of time are second to none. He is a man of integrity; a benefactor and a driver who drove us well,” Sulaiman added.

In the same vein, Dr Yusuf Babalola, a lecturer at the department of Chemical Sciences, acknowledged Professor Oloyede’s human relationship and his father figure disposition, and as a disciplinarian, epitome of moral, intellect and integrity.

“He is a man who thinks of the students’ well-being and always makes sure they are morally upright and skilful,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr Bashiru Atoyebi, stated that the pioneer VC had done a lot for the university by bringing in so many people who donated useful materials to the students and university, in terms of the entrepreneurial centre for students to learn some skills, Mass Communication studio, offices, classrooms and college building, among others.

Oloyede retired as a professor of Biochemistry at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and was also the former vice chancellor (VC) of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State.

