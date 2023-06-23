Global superstar Wizkid brings More Love, Less Ego to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on his world tour.

One of the most important African musicians of all time, the multi-Platinum-selling Wizkid effortlessly fuses R&B and Hip-hop with Afrobeat. Taking Grammy and MOBO awards and even a Guinness World Record on his way, the Afropop juggernaut has worked with Drake, Chris Brown and even Justin Bieber.

Wizkid will be supported on the night by special guests Masego and The Cavemen.

Masego, a multi-talented American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer famous for blending elements of contemporary R&B, hip-hop, funk, and Afrobeat, creating a fresh and captivating sound.

The Lagos based sibling duo The Cavemen, are building a passionate following with their unique highlife/afrobeat/jazz/soul blend, with a reputation for their electric live performances.