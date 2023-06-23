The Oyo State Police command has provided an update about the popular skitmaker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, following an interrogation on Friday over his recent trending video where he featured a minor.

Recall that the prankster was invited on Thursday by the Command amid criticism and calls for his arrest by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and other members of the public.

Giving an update about the invitation in a statement released by the Command via its Twitter account on Friday, the police disclosed that the prankster claimed to have sought the consent of the minor’s parents before shooting and uploading the video.

According to the statement, both the skitmaker and the parents of the minor girl are currently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID as the acts violate Sections 32, 35, and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

The statement reads in parts, “Recall that a formal invitation was extended to Trinity age ’31yrs’ by the Oyo State Police Command yesterday, Thursday 22/06/2023 in connection with an obscene viral video where a female minor was sexualized in a reprehensible dialogue devoid of ethical and moral values.

“Preliminary Investigations revealed that the obscene video which was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023 depicts explicit sexual exploitation of the minor who was compelled to give disturbing descriptive details of a Male genital.

“In addition, the Skit Maker during the course of the interview provided shocking revelations about the involvement of the minor’s parents before, during, and after the production.

“He particularly emphasised that the consent of both parents was sought before uploading the skit on the internet

“Consequent on the above, Isiaka Ahmed ‘m’ 40yrs’ and his Wife Rofiat ’29yrs’, both biological parents of the minor are presently being quizzed by the Gender/Juvenile Related Offences Desk of the SCID alongside Trinity”.

However, the Oyo Police Command assured to continue keeping the public abreast with more information about the development.

