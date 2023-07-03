Nigerian international superstars Wizkid and Tems have reunited to deliver an impressive rendition of their hit single Essence.

Held in New Orleans, the 29th edition of the Essence Festival of Culture spanned two days, July 1 and 2, attracting music lovers and enthusiasts from around the world.

Since its release in 2020 as one of the tracks on Wizkid’s Fifth album ‘Made In Lagos,’ ‘Essence’ has enjoyed international success that has earned it a top 10 Billboard Hot 100 entry and double RIAA Platinum plaques.

The Essence Festival 2023 in the US was an unforgettable event that brought together some of the best artists in the music industry. Among them were the iconic duo, Wizkid and Tems, who had not performed together on stage for two years since the release of their hit song, Essence, which revolutionized the afrobeats genre in 2020.