A seven-month-old baby called Habibu was found asleep on his mother’s back 24 hours after she was killed by bandits on the Pandogari-Allawa route in Niger State’s Shiroro Local Government Area.

According to reports, bandits stopped the Pandogari-Allawa route on their way to Sallah and killed six passengers, including an SS 2 student of the Maryam Babangida Girls’ Science College, Minna, Hauwa Aliyu, and the baby’s mother.

Jibril Allawa, the President of the Lakpma Youth Assembly, verified the occurrence to the Daily Trust.

He said, “Miraculously, the baby was one of the survivors of the attack in which six people were killed. Vigilantes who went the following day to evacuate the remains of the victims found the baby sleeping on his dead mother’s back,” Allawa said.



“The incident happened on June 27, and six people lost their lives. Maryam called and informed us that she was coming home for the Sallah. We told her to stay back in school and celebrate the Sallah there but she insisted that she wanted to come home and celebrate with us.”

