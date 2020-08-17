PHOTOs: WASSCE commences in Lagos State

Education
By Sylvester Okoruwa
WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for Senior Secondary School commenced today across Lagos State.

WASSCE
Students of Ikosi Senior High School writing their Senior Secondary School Examination as 2020 SSSCE Examinations commenced on Monday in Lagos

WASSCE

WASSCE

