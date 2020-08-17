The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture as a means of not only boosting food sufficiency but engaging themselves instead of roaming about.

Mr Bitrus Samuel, the Head, Abuja Operation Office of NEMA, gave the advice on Monday following the return of 71 Nigerian women who are mostly youths from the Republic of Lebanon, where they had travelled to in search of greener pastures.

He said that instead of roaming about and wasting their time in the midst of unemployment in the country, they should venture into agriculture, which has a wider opportunity.

He added that “Nigeria is a great country with lots of opportunities especially in agriculture, and if youths can embrace it, there will be no need for them to travel anywhere.

“We are rich, the land is rich and bountiful if youths can go back to farming, a lot of food will be available in the country, and by so doing, engaging themselves positively.

“I am encouraging our youths to go back to agriculture, it is the mainstay of the economy, the demand for food is high because the population is increasing.

“So, if all of us can go into agriculture as producers at the primary level, it will go a long way to boost the country’s income, and if we can produce in excess, we can export it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71 Nigeria women who returned from Lebanon were all trafficked out of the country.

(NAN)

