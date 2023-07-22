Troops of the Nigerian Army on Saturday destroyed the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra in Delta state.

The troops are of the 63 Brigade Garrison under the auspices of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army. The troops worked with the Department of State Services.

The security operatives during the operation destroyed the enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network in Delta State and captured a fleeing fighter. The troops also recovered firearms during the raid on the hideout.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday revealed this feat in a statement shared on the Army’s Twitter page.

Brigadier Nwachukwu said the clearance operation conducted was on a fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of July 22.

The statement partly read, “The gallant troops overpowered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray. The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle, and one single-barrel gun.

“Other items recovered, include Live Cartridges, Electric Saw, Machetes, an Axe, and IPOB flag. The troops have destroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters.”