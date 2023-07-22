Tragedy struck in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday afternoon as two yet to be identified children were feared killed , when a fence collapsed on their room .

The incident reportedly happened during the afternoon downpour at 25 Alao Street ,OkaInukan in the Isawo area of Ikorodu in Lagos State .

Emergency responders , comprising mostly residents of the area are still battling to bring out the bodies of he children from under the rubbles of the collapsed fence

More details to come…

