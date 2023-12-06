The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has visited Tudun Biri community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, to assess the damage caused by the recent airstrike.

Tribune Online reports on Monday that the Nigerian Army, following an airstrike which ‘mistakenly’ killed scores of civilians in Tudun Biri, claimed responsibility. In a subsequent statement released by the Defence Headquarters, the airstrike was said to be targeted at terrorists.

NEMA, alongside Kaduna State government delegation, on Tuesday, visited the bombed village.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on its X account (formerly Twitter).

The agency reveals that “The Zonal Coordinator, NEMA North West Zone Abbani Imam Garki has led other staff on Condolence visit and to also assessed the damage caused by the recent Airstrike in Tudun Biri Community of Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna.

“On Arrival, the team met on ground the Kaduna State Government officials which was headed by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa in company of the Chief of Staff to the state Governor, Sani Kila.”

Meanwhile, Tribune Online also reports that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, during his visit to the Kaduna village on Tuesday, apologised while commiserating with victims of the drone attack by the Nigerian Army.

