PHOTOS: Muslim woman donates foodstuffs, wrappers, cash gifts to Christian widows in Kaduna

Amidst high inflation and the rising cost of food items, a Muslim woman Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani has donated foodstuffs, wrappers and cash gifts to over 50 Christian widows in Kaduna.

According to her, she’s targeting about 200 widows as part of her efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the women who have many orphans to care for.

Making the donation at the Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna on Sunday morning, she said the gesture would enable the widows to celebrate the season with joy and happiness like any other Christian around the world.

She was of the view that “these widows are going through psychological trauma and pains of taking care of the needs of their orphans.”

She noted with nostalgic feelings that for the past 10 years she has been donating to Christian widows and orphans during Christmas, and Easter celebrations.

The gesture, she believes, would strengthen the bond of love between the Muslim faithful and their Christian counterparts in the Northern region.

Tribune Online reports that the church members call her “mama” because of her outstanding kindness and the good relationship she had built with them in times past.

“One thing we should always remember is that we are created by one God and Adam and Eve were our original biological parents. We all have holy books sent from one God that guide us on ways on how to live with one another.

“Christmas provides a golden opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a faith of peace, love and tolerance,” she added.

“I want to see widows, orphans and elderly persons at yuletide season smiling and enjoying themselves like any other Christian family during a festive season like this.

“Indeed, taking care of widows is considered a very high form of charity and that is why I always assist them,” she added.

Responding, the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, who is equally an interfaith specialist in Nigeria and the winner of United Nations World International Interfaith Week and Harmony 2023 expressed satisfaction with Tijjani’s gesture and called on wealthy individuals to assist the needy during a season of the birth of the Holy Christ and beyond.

The Christian clergy added the church cannot forget the donation of the 50 bibles by Hajiya Ramatu which is to enable Christians to study their bible very well.