President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday attended the State Banquet in Paris, France where he was received by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Former presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, shared pictures of the meeting on his Facebook page on Friday.

Photos of their meeting showed Macron embracing Tinubu, as he welcomed him to the event.

Tinubu is in Paris for a Financial Pact Summit organised by Macron.