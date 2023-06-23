The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has won the Rootswatch magazine’s distinguished Local Government Chairmen Award, 2023 in the education and infrastructure categories.

The award, according to the Chairman of the Rootswatch editorial board, Prince Bayode Ojo, was designed to showcase the impactful achievements of local government helmsmen and reward excellence in grassroots governance.

The recipients were honoured with the Rootswatch National Award 2023 at an elaborate event held on Thursday at the National Merit House, Abuja.

Apatira who was represented by his daughters, Miss. Aishat and Faizal Apatira applauded Rootswatch magazine for recognising his administration’s commitment to infrastructure and education development and other numerous people-oriented programs.

He described the award as a challenge to do more while also listing some of his numerous achievements in his 2nd term in office.

This, he said include, “construction of 2nd phase of Akorede International Market, reconstruction of Itire-Ikate Customary Court, construction of Omilani road, Tiwo Street, Oshofisan, 2nd phase of Oredola Street, Adenowo Street, Ajose Street, New marriage registry at the council secretariat, administrative blocks at Ijeshatedo police station, renovation Anjorin police station, palliative/grading of roads, construction of mini water works at the council secretariat and re-roofing of the council secretariat.”

Others include, “Tuition-free polytechnic and school of nursing scholarship programs to over 500 indigent students, annual distribution of back-to-school materials to primary school pupils, annual distribution of free JAMB and GCE forms to indigent students, purchase of a school bus for indigent pupils, provision of desks and chairs for primary schools, renovation of duro-oyedoyin primary schools, annual technical and vocational educational training program for indigent students and agricultural training centre facilitated by the former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamilla amongst other achievements.”

Furthermore, the council boss said his administration would continue to focus on technical and vocational education as one of the ways of engaging the youths positively,

Earlier, Prince Bayode Ojo, hailed the council boss and other awardees for standing tall in the midst of their colleagues, saying the award was a duty call for more development for their people in their local government areas.

According to Ojo, the group is proud to recognise the council boss who did not view investment in education as a burden but as a responsibility because of its far-reaching impacts on society.





