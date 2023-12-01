Intense fighting erupted in Gaza on Friday, as a week-long ceasefire expired.

Israel resumed its bombardment of suspected Hamas positions in the densely inhabited Palestinian territory.

The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip said 29 people have been killed in the first hours after the pause in hostilities ended at 0500 GMT.

Combat resumed shortly after Israel’s army said it had intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza, the first from the territory since a missile launched minutes into the start of the truce on November 24.

According to AFP on Friday, December 1, the group’s armed wing had received the order to resume combat and to defend the Gaza Strip with heavy fighting reported in parts of Gaza City.

