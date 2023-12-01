“A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said that he remains committed to quality leadership, youth and women development, as well as the promotion of peace in the country. Ajadi, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State during the last gubernatorial election in the country, said he believes that there is a need to prevent the youths from bad behavior, put them on a good pedestal, and ensure that they are not lured into criminality.

He made this known after receiving an award of ‘Golden Son of Yoruba land,’ which was bestowed on him by the Oyo State Canteen Workers in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital. The chairperson of the Oyo State Canteen Workers Union, Alhaja Amdalat Iyadunni Lawal, said the honor was bestowed on Ajadi for his dedication to peace, youth and women development, and quality leadership.

Recall that Ajadi’s philanthropic gestures, especially to indigent youths, particularly in southwest Nigeria, have earned him widespread recognition. Beyond politics, he has made a significant impact in the entrepreneurship field and has empowered youths with various skill acquisition programs.

While speaking on the award, Ajadi said he is grateful for the honor and recognition, saying he appreciates the Oyo State Canteen Workers Union for the gesture. He said he is happy that his dedication and contributions to the growth of Ogun State, Yorubaland, and the country as a whole are being appreciated, saying that will push him to do more.

According to him: ‘I am happy that my little efforts are being appreciated, and that will push me to do more.’ The award ceremony was graced by Fuji maestro, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, who entertained the guests; A.J Otolowo from the United Kingdom; Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus, the Southwest Public Relations Officer NNPP; Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, PRO, Ogun State Chapter of the NNPP; Hon. Fatai Adenaya, Hon. Akingbala Semiu, among others.”