Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has headlined the American business magazine, Forbes’ 30 under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone on Monday.

Recall Tribune Online reported that the singer was billed to headline the event after he appeared on the magazine’s cover recently.

Davido made this known in an instagram story post on Monday, where he posted photos of him meeting the president of Boswana in Gaborone.

“Speaking at the Forbes 30under30 Africa Summit.

“Thank you mr president for the welcoming dinner,” he appreciated the president.