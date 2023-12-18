Former President Muhammadu Buhari was pleasantly surprised on his 81st birthday when several of his former cabinet members paid him an unexpected visit at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Led by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the visit aimed to extend birthday wishes and prayers for the ex-President.

President Buhari, who was visibly surprised and grateful, thanked his former cabinet members for taking the time to travel all the way to pay him such a visit on his birthday.

Boss Mustapha, in a brief speech, praised Buhari’s unwavering leadership and described him as an incorruptible and exemplary figure in Nigeria’s history.

