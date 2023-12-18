The Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, on Monday commenced activities to mark the 15th anniversary of his coronation, with a charge to do his best to restore the glory to Calabar.

Giving the charge in his sermon during the monarch’s Thanksgiving ceremony at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Duke Town Cathedral, the Prelate of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria and Moderator of the General Assembly, His Eminence, Ekpenyong Akpanika, noted that in life, what immortalises a man is not what he does for himself but what he does for others.

Giving reasons to give thanks to God, focusing on Psalm 103:1–10, Akpanika emphasised that the journey of life is by grace and not by power.

The cleric mentioned famous sons and daughters of the Efk Kingdom who have made headlines in the past and reiterated that the Efik Kingdom must seek the face of God for national development, stressing that “the Lagos of today is precisely Calabar in its glory days.”

Recall that Etubom Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu from the Western Calabar geographical bloc of the Efik Kingdom was traditionally crowned at Efe Asabo (the shrine of the python) on May 3, 2008, after the death of his predecessor, His Eminence, the late Edidem (Prof) Nta Elijah Henshaw VI.

Since then, he has been known and addressed as His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V Obong of Calabar, Natural Ruler, Treaty King, Defender of the Christian Faith, and Grand Patriarch of the Efik Kingdom.

His eminence on July 11, 2008, was officially recognised by the government of Cross River State when he was presented with a staff of office as Obong of Calabar in an impressive public ceremony at the State Cultural Centre Complex by the then State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke.

Obong of the Calabar Executive Forum (OCEF) said the week-long event featuring Golf Kitty is scheduled for Friday at the Calabar Golf Club and will climax with a yuletide homage to the king on Saturday at his palatial residence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…