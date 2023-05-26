Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin has recently had her bridal shower in preparation for her dream wedding 10 years after getting married.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian posted photos from her bridal shower, while expressing happiness over her coming wedding party.

“The quintessential bride 👑 “ she captioned.

Recall Tribune Online reported that the actress had hinted about this wedding when she and her husband, Ikechukwu, celebrated their 10 years of being married.