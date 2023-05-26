Muslim community under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East Zone, have held a special Juma’at prayer session for a peaceful transition and successful inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, 2023.

Tribune Online gathered that the prayer session which took place on Friday, at Ugwuoba, a boundary community between Anambra and Enugu, in Orji Local Government Area of Enugu State, was also offer for the Abia governor-elect, Mr. Alex Oti, (LP), Enugu governor-elect, Mr. Peter Mbah (PDP) and their Ebonyi State counterpart elect, Mr. Francis Nwifuru (APC), respectively.

Speaking to Journalists, shortly after the session, the leader of the association in the region, Allahaji Gidado Siddiki, said supporters of the three major political parties in the just concluded 2023 general election; the All Progressive Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), across the Southeast States also attended the prayer session.

He said, “It is the first time the association and other Muslim ummah will converge in spirit to pour out their hearts in prayer for a peaceful transition and successful inauguration of a new administration in the SouthEast region and the country at large.

“Today, Friday the 26th day of May 2023 is significant to us in Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, South East Zone. It is the last Friday to the inauguration of a new administration in our country and in many states in Nigeria. We of MACBAN, South East Zone, chose to rededicate our place of business and Nigeria in general to Allah in today’s Jummah Prayer.

“As we commend Nigeria to Allah for his guidance and protection, we pray that Allah in His benevolence grants our leaders the requisite wisdom to administer the nation in such a way that Nigerians will live happily wherever they choose to live without fear of molestation or rejection.

“We pray for a leadership that will restore safety, trust and peace across tribal lines in Nigeria. We pray for a prosperous nation which can only be attained in a peaceful environment.

“We pray for increased understanding, tolerance and accommodation amongst the peoples of Nigeria.

“We pray for our leaders to have the zeal and political will to make Nigeria work effectively to enable the country to take its rightful place among its peers across the continent of Africa and globally.

“As we pray for the incoming government at the centre and the states, we equally pray for those exiting office. We pray that Allah Who sustained them in office continues to preserve them and enable them to continue to contribute positively towards the development of the country.

“We consider these subjects of our prayer as very crucial in the growth of Nigeria and so we pray that Allah grants them to us for the good of every Nigerian.”





Alhaji Siddiki, who is also the National Director General (Admin) MACBAN, urged the President-elect, Mr.Tinubu and the South East governor-elects, especially, to carry every Nigerian along in their various administrations, irrespective of political, tribe ethnic and religion affiliation.

He advised the incoming leaders to respect the trust between them and the people who elected them.

He used the session to restate the association position in collaborating with the incoming South East governors-elect in maintaining the already existing mutual relationship between the herders and their host communities in the region.

The prayer session was held amidst tied security.

