PHOTO: Mailafia, wife heading to DSS office in Plateau

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafiya for questioning again, even as Mailafia stated that the purpose of the second invitation is not known.

It would be recalled that Dr Mailafia was invited last week by the Department of State Security Service in Plateau State and interrogated for more than six hours over his comments on insecurity in the country and Boko Haram.

Dr Mailafia alongside his wife and a close associate, Professor Para Mallam and his lawyer arrived at the state headquarters of the DSS at about 12: 05 pm and was ushered in by some men of the DSS.

In a snappy chat with newsmen, Dr Mailafia thanked Nigerians and the media for their support and understanding of the situation and assured that he will not let the country down in his approach to issues.

On why he was invited for the second time, he declared thus: “I don’t know the reason for my second invitation and if it is connected with my first invitation. Until I enter before I can tell you the reason”

His lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday that the invitation was in connection with Mailafiya’s encounter with the DSS last week.

“I believe it wouldn’t be anything different from the last encounter with DSS, which was purely interactive,” he said.

