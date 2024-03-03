The creative force behind Pitson Media, Peter has vowed to keep channeling his passion for visual storytelling into creating compelling narratives that captivate audiences.

With award-winning movies such as “October 1,” “A Naija Christmas,” “The Milkmaid,” “Crime and Justice Lagos,” “Nigerian Prince,” “Citation,” “Black Book,” “Ijogbon,” and “Anikulapo,” among others to his credit, Peter has established himself as a versatile and accomplished photographer and filmmaker.

Armed with a degree in Mass Communication, Okosun in an interview with R shared how captivating environment of film sets has intrigued him since his very first day of stepping, saying, “The chaotic environment of film sets has fascinated me since my very first day of stepping on a movie set. It’s a melting pot of creativity, passion, and hard work that continually inspires me. As a film photographer, I see my role not just as capturing images but consciously documenting the history of the Nigerian film industry for posterity to appreciate. Also pictures are one of the most important marketing materials on a movie set.

“You can’t spend millions of Dollars and Naira on a movie project and not have good and quality images to market such movie to prospective investors and audience. If you really value your movie as a producer then you should hire a skilled photographer and pay them well because it’s a huge investment to the marketing and promotion of your project.”

Speaking on his plans for the year, he expressed his excitement about the creative freedom and exploration that personal projects afford. “I am excited to embark on personal projects in film and documentary this year. These will offer me the chance to explore new creative territories and share compelling narratives with audiences worldwide. Also, I am eagerly seeking collaborations with like-minded individuals and organisations who share a passion for pushing the boundaries of storytelling and creativity. Together, we can create impactful and unforgettable cinematic experiences that resonate with audiences far and wide.”