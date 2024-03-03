Nigerian rapper iLLbliss, famously known as Oga Boss, has opened up about the trials he faced during the release of his album “OGA BOSS” back in 2012.

The rap artiste in a statement opened up about the financial struggles and betrayal he endured at the hands of an Alaba marketer.

In a revelation that suggested the rapper may have moved on but the hurt never leaves him, iLLbliss disclosed that despite reaching an agreement with the marketer, who promised payment within a week, he never received a dime for his album.

He said further that the marketer, without consent, released the album and subsequently disappeared, leaving iLLbliss feeling devastated and disillusioned.

“He asked for a week to pay and we agreed to hold up until he sorted out the money then we would release. On trust (Rookie error plus my desperation to release a rap album in an era where only few marketers took a chance on Hiphop) He released my album without consent and then went into hiding.”

The rapper expressed his initial reluctance to continue making music after the ordeal, citing a loss of trust and faith in the industry. However, he found solace in perseverance and resilience, refusing to let the betrayal define his career.

“At some Point he issued post dated Cheques and they all bounced . Album was all over the country, selling in all regions. I felt devastated. I didn’t want to record any more music afterwards. I told God I was only working with trust and faith.”

Reflecting on the marketer’s eventual downfall and passing, iLLbliss admitted to mixed emotions, acknowledging the closure of a painful chapter while harboring a lingering wish for reconciliation.

“Later I heard he passed. I didn’t feel good at all hearing about his death and wished we found truce. That won’t change the fact that he treated me terribly and cheated me for my hard earned money. Thankful . I didn’t give up. I’m still here, fully anointed and going.”

Despite the setbacks, the rapper’s unwavering commitment to his craft has solidified his status as a respected figure in Nigerian hip-hop, inspiring aspiring musicians to persevere in pursuit of their dreams.