How Peter Obi set new standard for African politicians — Ghanaian cleric

A Ghanaian clergyman, Rev. Dr. Kwadwo Bempah, has described Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate as a man who set a pace for other politicians in Africa.

The clergyman who stated this during a sermon in his church noted that Nigerians don’t need to conduct election but should rather hand-pick Obi who according to him is best fitted for the presidency.

In a video clip obtained by Tribune Online, the cleric lauded Peter Obi for “leaving N75 billion in the coffers for his successor” adding that such a leader deserves to be voted as Nigeria’s next president.

“Three men (Atiku, Tinubu and Obi) are standing for election (presidential) in Nigeria. One of them (Obi) when you check his records, left office as a governor (of Anambra) just like a regional minister (in Ghana) and left 75 billion in coffers for the next man.

“Have you ever heard it anywhere in Africa before, yet they won’t vote for such a man? They are voting for people we don’t know where they are talking about… wickedness!

“If anybody is normal in Nigeria, they shouldn’t even do election, they should go and pick the man (Obi) like this (demonstrating) and put him there.

“Those ones that have record of stealing are the one the masses are following,. It’s such unfortunate,” he said.

Watch video below: