Akeredolu clears air on state of health

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday, cleared the air on his state of health, admitting having some health challenges but not life-threatening illness, saying there is no cause for alarm.

Akeredolu, while speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, in a statement said the need to come out on his state of health became necessary following the growing anxiety and concerns of the people of the state.

The governor in the statement signed by Olatunde said he was never incapacitated and still discharging his official duties, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round about his health status.

The statement read: “We have observed the growing anxiety about the State of Health of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The good people of the State and, by extension, other friends and well-wishers have continued to express concern over the wellness of the Governor, especially since yesterday.

“We are constrained to respond to these concerns and assure our people that by the grace of God, there is no cause for alarm on the Governor’s state of health.

“Governor Akeredolu, just like every other mere mortals has had some health challenges for which he has since received treatment and recuperating speedily.

“Since the Governor is not a superhuman and the immunity his office enjoys does not extend to physical wellness or otherwise, the health issue is therefore not an unusual one.

“However, contrary to speculations and insinuations making the round, the Governor though frail, is discharging his official functions.

“Mr Governor is not faced with any life-threatening illness that would have encouraged any alleged conspiracy in his administration”

Olatunde disclosed Akeredolu has been performing state functions effectively and said in the statement that “He, in fact, held Executive Council meeting with the Exco members till 4 pm on Wednesday, 11th January 2023 after the Security Council meeting where far-reaching decisions were taken on the escalated clashes in Ikare-Akoko.

“On January 7, 2023, Governor Akeredolu led his brother Governors in the Southwest and other party bigwigs to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure for the State Presidential Campaign Rally.

“On January 8, 2023, he was at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Cathedral, Region 22 Headquarters, Oke-Ijebu, Akure for the Holy Service commemorating the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

“For emphasis, the Governor, who participated in rigorous campaign activities on the 7th of January, couldn’t have been bedridden as widely speculated.

“Moreso, last Friday, Governor Akeredolu still inaugurated a new Refrigerated Van for the use of Meat Dealers in the State. He also received the Melvin Jones Award of the Lions Club International same day.

Appreciating the people of the state for their concerns, the statement stated that “While we appreciate the growing concerns about his wellbeing and indeed, appreciate the outpour of prayers even beyond partisan lines, we urge all persons of goodwill to ignore unfounded insinuations capable of creating any false sense of needless anxiety.

“The Governor will continue to discharge his official duties to the good people of Ondo State in line with the REDEEMED Agenda of his administration while he finds quality time to rest for renewed vigour and strength just like any man in his situation.”