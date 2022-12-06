Peter Obi promises to end insecurity in Imo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has pledged to end all forms of insecurity in Imo State if voted into power comes 2023.

Obi while addressing a mammoth crowd during his presidential rally held at Kanu Nwanko Sports Arena Owerri, assured that the party take all their programs to the state.

Obi, who stormed Owerri, the capital of Imo State with his wife and his running-mate; Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, assured that under his command as the president of Nigeria, Imo State will be secured.

While urging the people of the state to continue to support and vote for LP, he vowed to change Nigeria to become a country where people will have jobs and young people with energy will be part of governance in the country.

The former Anambra State Governor also promised to end the recurring strikes in the Nigerian educational system, adding that his government would serve the students.

He said: “my government will seat down with lecturers and negotiate so that anything that has to do with strike is completely eradicated”

He identified education and health as the only way to know a developed country and a non-developed country while he assured that the administration will invest in education to move it forward.

He reminded the supporters in the state that he has not come to the state for fake promises while assuring that Imo State will surely export both palm oil and cadaver by the time he becomes the president of the country.

In his speech, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, said that this is the right time for Mr Peter Obi to be president of the country.

He reiterated that Nigeria will move from consumption to production, adding that Nigeria must win the war by bringing power to where power is desired





He appealed to the people of the state to vote for his party to ensure victory in the end.

He reminded them that there is no other name that rings a bell in the ears of the Northerners than Obi because of his capacity and competence.

He said: “Nigeria must be rescued, secured and must progress under Obi”.

Earlier, the Director General of Peter Obi campaign council, Mr Doyin Okupe reminded Nigerians that God has given them a son ready to wipe away the tears and change the country.

He said that Nigerians love Obi because of his acceptance, character and pedigree while urging all to rally round him and vote him into power for the good of the country.