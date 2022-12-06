JAMB Registrar calls for review of civil service laws

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has sought the review of relevant civil service laws to address a noticeable lacuna in the death of staff on the eve of retirement.

Oloyede made the call in Bwari, Abuja at the retirement ceremony held in honour of 24 staff of the board who have attained the compulsory retirement age of 35 years of service.

He expressed concerns that the current laws on retirement do not make provision for a staff who dies on the eve of his retirement, saying as it is currently, such a staff would not be entitled to even a posthumous cheque of retirement benefits.

The JAMB boss described the retirement ceremony as a joyous event as the staff were retiring without blemish when there are some who started with them but were not there to finish.

He urged the retirees to be thankful to God for meritorious service to the country and the grace to peacefully retire.

He disclosed that six directors were among the retirees while Dr Yusuf Lawal, who was the Former Director of Test Administration at JAMB, has transferred his services to the University of Abuja.

Oloyede could not hide his admiration for Lawal, and the outgoing staff whom he noted have contributed enormously towards the attainment of the goals of the board.

The board also showered cash on its retiring staff for their meritorious service to the country.

According to Oloyede, all the retirees have spent 35 years prescribed in the civil service laws, some of who commenced their services with the federal civil service in 1987.

Earlier, the Director of Human resources, Mr Mohammed Shehu, while congratulating the retirees, appreciated them for their contribution towards the growth of JAMB.

The retiring directors include Dr. Halilu Bakori Mohammed, Raphael Ofala Oise, Isyaku Muhammad Kankiya, Babatunde Benjamin Bamisaye, Dupe Ayoson, Sunday Adeleke Aladegbaye and Akinyele Oyetunde Ariyo.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Dr Haliru Bakori, thanked the board and management for honouring them; as well as their co-staff for being part of the journey through their years of service to the country.

Bakori prayed for those still in service that they would also retire hale and hearty.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE