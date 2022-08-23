Peter Obi celebrates Anthony Joshua, Kamaru Usman despite losses

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi has celebrated British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, and Nigerian-born professional mixed martial artist (MMA), Kamaru Usman, despite both losing their recent fights to Oleksandr Usyk and Leon Edwards respectively.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua on a split point decision after 12 hard-fought rounds to retain his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts late Saturday night. The fight in Saudi Arabia was a rematch of their London battle, which Usyk won by unanimous decision.

On his part, Kamaru Usman, popularly known as “The Nigerian Nightmare” tasted defeat for the first time in his UFC career when he was knocked out in the fifth round by British fighter of Jamaican descent, Leon Edwards, at UFC 278 in the early hours of Sunday.

However, despite the losses, the former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi took to the popular social media platform, Facebook, on Tuesday to celebrate and pour encomiums on the two fighters for giving their best in the fights.

According to the presidential hopeful, the courage, resilience and strengths of the fighters could be seen throughout their respective matches. He however wished them good luck and success in their future endeavours.

“I congratulate our own Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman MMA for putting up such a brave fight against Oleksandr Usyk and Leon Edwards. Your spirit of courage, resilience and strength manifested in you throughout the match.”

“The aim is not to win every battle, but to go all in and give in your very best. You gave your best dear Anthony and Kamaru, we celebrate you, people, always. I wish you more resounding success in your future engagements.” he posted.

