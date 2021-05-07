Persons with disabilities train, to acquaint with INEC e-voting plan, others in Anambra

Joint National Association of Persons Living with Disabilities (JONAPWD), has organised a one-day training programme for People Living With Disabilities (PLWDS), on how to acquaint with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC plan e-voting and other Information Communication Technology appliances in Awka, Anambra state capital, on Friday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the participants numbering over 75 who were trained, would be given laptops, internet dongles, laptop bags others for practice and self-reliance.

In his opening speech, the State Chairman of the Association, Comrade Ogochukwu Okeke, said with adequate knowledge, skills and resources, Persons Living with Disabilities should be employers, rather than job seekers in the country.

According to Comrade Okeke, we want to build our members capacity to enable us to move from Analogue to Digital World. And also to enable us to get prepared ahead of the INEC’s planned electronic voting (e-voting), announce to commence with the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

“We don’t want to be taken unaware, because, as you may know, we contribute 67 per cent in Nigeria electoral process, especially voting during elections.

He added that the training was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria which was launched by President Muhammad Buhari in 2019.

He tasked all participants to consider the training as a rare opportunity, as there are millions of people living with special needs in Nigeria who do not have the opportunity of being trained.

“Consider the training to be a foundation of your becoming a digital entrepreneur.

“I urge you to extend the knowledge and skills you have acquired here to your family, friends and associates in your various communities, he advised.

Okeke commended the state governor, Willie Obiano, for providing them with a conducive environment for organising the programme as well as including persons with disabilities in his administration.

In their separate lectures, Mr Ugonna Umeokwanna and Honourable Joseph Collins said digital technology could break traditional barriers to communication, interaction and access to information, urging the participants to use the new technology (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube), to solve most of their challenges.

The State governor, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Disability Matters, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie, assured that the State Government would continue to give all the support, cooperation and collaboration to all persons living with disabilities in the state.

