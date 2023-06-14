The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party on Wednesday tendered three sets of statistician reports on the February 25 presidential election, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner.

Atiku and his party, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, are challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the winner of the presidential election on the grounds that the election was marred by substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral law, and INEC’s guidelines for the conduct of the election.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, counsel to the petitioners, Eyitayo Jegede, led the 21st petitioners’ witness, Mr Samuel Odunton, who was subpoenaed to give evidence.

The witness, a statistician, identified his reports and three appendices marked as SO1, SOI2, and SOI3, along with a certificate of authentication, which were tendered and admitted by the court as exhibits.

INEC, Tinubu, and APC, who is listed as the first to third respondents, had earlier objected to the admissibility of the documents and reserved their reasons until the final address stage.

The court also admitted the witness statement on oath deposed on June 11, 2023, despite objections from the respondents.

The court adjourned till Thursday, June 15, to enable the respondents to study the statistician reports, for cross-examination of the witness, and continuation of the hearing in the petition.

