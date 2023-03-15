Wale Akinselure

Candidate of Accord Party for Oyo North Senatorial district in the February 25 elections, Hon. Shina Peller, on Wednesday, declared his support for the bid of governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde.

At the event held at Ode-Oba, Iseyin, Peller, flanked by Makinde, said he would mobilise his supporters to vote Makinde in Saturday’s election.

He premised his commitment to Makinde’s reelection on an understanding reached with the PDP on the governorship election.

Peller lost the senatorial election to Senator Fatai Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 elections.

Peller had defected to the Accord from the APC following controversies that greeted the senatorial primaries of the APC.

Peller urged the electorate to vote Makinde for continuity of good governance.

In his remarks, Makinde promised to continue to ensure even development in every zone of the state.

Earlier, the governor inspected ongoing work at the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), assuring that the project would not be abandoned.