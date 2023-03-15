Michael Ovat- Awka

The Press Secretary to Anambra State governor, Mr Christian Aburime has blasted the National Assembly member-elect for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Prof Lilian Orogbu for trying to garner popularity with the name of the governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Orogbu, a Labour Party candidate in the just concluded National Assembly elections was seen in a video trending on social media on Wednesday, where she allegedly talked down on Soludo, saying that LP would sweep the House of Assembly seats in Saturday’s election.

Aburime said: “It is laughable that she is comparing herself with Soludo. In the video, she said she was a professor, just like Soludo, how can she even think of equating herself with Soludo?

“She is among those who rode on the back of Peter Obi to win an election, but she should not rejoice yet because it’s not time to rejoice.

“She cannot win any election if she runs on her own merit. Those who profited from Obi’s bandwagon effect should not rejoice so much, because there will be another election someday, and the bandwagon effect may not be there.

“Orogbu wants to use the opportunity of Soludo’s name to gain attention from the people.

“Anambra is APGA, and APGA is Anambra. Come Saturday, the people of Anambra State will show that the state is still an APGA state,” Aburime declared.