Peller donates cars, tricycles, motorcycles to constituents

A member of the House of amRepresentatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola Iwajowa Federal constituency, Honorable Shina Peller

on Saturday donated cars, motorcycles, tricycles, generators, freezers, farm equipments and other valuable materials to members of his constituency.

Peller said that the gesture was borne out of his desire to thanks members of his constituency for their endless support in the last three and the half years in office.

Peller who is from Iseyin in Oke Ogun zone, while addressing the newsmen at a mega empowerment programme he organised for residents of the senatorial district, disclosed that Oke-Ogun geo-political zone has been marginalised for many years and insisted that the only way to liberate the people of Oke-Ogun is for it to produce the senator for Oyo north in 2023.

He said, he decided to contest Oyo North senatorial district seat under Accord in order to liberate the people of Oke-Ogun from the dominance of Ogbomoso zone.

Peller lamented that Oke-Ogun which has 10 local government areas is yet to produce a governor but Ogbomoso which has five local government areas has produced a governor.

He said today “I’m empowering thousands of my constituents with items such as cars, tricycles, motorcycles, deep freezers, generators, sewing machine, grinding machine, vulcanizer, hair dryers, irons, and so on.

“This is not the fist time I’m empowering my people, I have done it multiple times even before being elected as a member of the House of Representatives.

“In 2018 when I kicked off my campaign to vie for a seat at the House of Representatives, SHINAAYO formed the eight cardinal points of my campaign manifesto. Today, to the glory of God, we can say boldly that I have touched each of the 8 cardinal points, and when elected as a senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District on the platform of Accord in 2023 insha Allah, I shall build on what I have done.

“I’ll use this opportunity to dwell on well I have fared in delivering my campaign promises using the SHINAAYO acronym. Recall that SHINAAYO means: S – Security, H – Health, I – Infrastructural development, N – Natural Resources, A – Academic development, A – Agriculture, Y – Youth empowerment, O – Opportunity for women and the aged.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Accord in Ogbomoso North Local Government Area, Oyo State, Alhaji Eddison Yekini Garuba has disclosed that the people of Ogbomoso have will vote massively for Honourable Peller in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the Mega Empowerment programmer on Saturday at Oseyin, Garuba said He said: “Oyo North has 13 local government areas; We have three in Ogbomoso and they have 10 in Oke Ogun. Oke Ogun has supported us for eight years; it is now time for us to support them. The people of Ogbomoso, the elders, the traditional rulers and the youths and students have told me to tell you that we are supporting the candidate from Oke Ogun this time around.”

“We want Oke Ogun to feature a son and very fortunate for us that very son has school in Ogbomoso, we are comfortable with him. If he become a Senator, we are going to benefit a lot from him.

“We in Ogbomoso have decided to support the candidate from Oke Ogun under Accord [because] if we should follow the law of natural justice, it behoves Ogbomoso to support Oke Ogun now. The elders, chiefs and traditional rulers in Ogbomoso have decided that we should support Oke Ogun in 2023 to produce the senator for Oyo North.