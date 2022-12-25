Peter Obi celebrates Christmas in Benue IDP camp, donates N3 million

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi, on Sunday celebrated Christmas with inmates of Abegena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Makurdi, Benue state.

The presidential candidate donated N3 million for the upkeep of the displaced persons in the IDP.

Obi while speaking with the displaced people urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to make the displaced persons’ ancestral homes conducive for resettlement adding that Nigerians have no business staying in IDPs camps.

Expressing himself, Obi said as long as they remain in the IDP, Nigeria is not doing well for the displaced people.

He said “I decided that today I will be in Kogi and Benue to celebrate with people in IDP camps. Nigerians should not be living in the camps in their country.

“So I am appealing to the Federal Government to do whatever it takes to ensure that Nigerians don’t live as refugees in their country.

“I assure you, that the next government, as we progress, we will ensure that this does not continue. Today, we are here just to tell you to remain faithful, remain prayerful, put all your hope in God.

“What you are passing through is what Nigeria is passing through. What affects you affects everyone in Nigeria. We cannot say we are doing well when you are here.

“As long as you remain here, Nigeria is not doing well. It is when you leave and you are in your homes, farming and doing what you are supposed to do to help Nigeria become productive that we will be proud to say we are Nigerians.

“As long as you remain in IDPs camp, Nigeria is in IDP camp. So I have come here to celebrate with you. I am pained that Nigerians are in camp. You are in camp and we are also in camp because if you were in your homes today, I would have been in my home but since you are here, we can’t continue to celebrate and that is why I said Nigeria is in camp. This is what we portray as a country.”