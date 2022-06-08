Peller congratulates Tinubu, urges him to resolve APC internal issues, unite all members

A federal lawmaker representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Shina Peller has urged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to leverage his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general election to resolve all the internal issues and disagreements emanating from the party.

Honourable stated this in his congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the recently concluded APC Presidential Primaries which was held in Abuja.

According to a release signed and made available to Tribune online by his Press Secretary, Kola Popoola, describing the victory as a well deserved one, Honourable Peller noted that it was a battle well fought which deserves commendation from all irrespective of political, religious and tribal differences. while he also commended the courageous efforts of other contestants, adding that there can only be one winner in every contest.

Moreover, the Honourable urged the 2023 APC presidential candidate to ensure that peace reigns within the party, adding that there can never be unity and peace except for internal democracy, justice, equity and fairness prevail in virtually all activities of the party.

The statement read in full: “Hearty congratulations to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as the APC Presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“It was indeed a battle well fought, which deserves commendation from all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation. I salute Asiwaju Tinubu’s courage, doggedness and political sagacity – it is a well-deserved victory!





“In every contest, there will always be only one winner; this doesn’t necessarily make others losers. On this note, I salute the courage of His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and other contestants who have participated in the primaries.

“I am using this opportunity to urge Asiwaju to leverage his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of the APC to resolve all the internal issues and disagreements emanating from the party and bring everyone together as one big family. Asiwaju needs to ensure that peace reigns within the party. However, this cannot be achieved except we allow internal democracy, justice, equity and fairness to prevail in our activities.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… Peller congratulates Tinubu, urges him to resolve APC internal issues, unite all members

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… Peller congratulates Tinubu, urges him to resolve APC internal issues, unite all members