PEBEC gets FMDQ capital market catalyst award

Business News
By Adetola Bademosi, Abuja
The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has received the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) capital market catalyst award.

It said the award is aimed at recognizing the demonstrated resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial market’s participants.

While receiving the award on behalf of the Council in Lagos, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole reiterated that since 2016, PEBEC, chaired by the Vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has introduced over 160 key reforms that have improved the Nigerian business environment.

According to her, the work of the Secretariat has impacted the financial markets landscape and the economy, with the most notable reform being the coordination of the re-enactment and signing into law of the Companies and Allied matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020) after a 30-year hiatus.

“In 2017, the PEBEC collaborated with key stakeholders on two other important pieces of legislation that enable MSMEs access credit from banks and other financial institutions – The Secured Transaction in Movable Asset Act, 2017 and the Credit Reporting Act, 2017,” she added.

She, however, commended the Group CEO FMDQ, Bola Onadele for the institution’s dedication to recognizing catalytic innovation by change-makers in the public sector.

She expressed her team’s commitment to doing more to institutionalize reforms that will make it progressively easier to start and grow a business in Nigeria.

 

Comments

