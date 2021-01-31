Peace over the Storm (II)

The disciples struggled with the storm. They tried and tried, but they could not contain the raging storm. When they realized that their efforts were not enough, they stopped struggling, and they called on the Lord for help. Don’t suffer for long before you remember that the Lord can help in times of storms. Let the example of the disciples that we see in Mark 4: 35 – 41 teach you to call upon the Lord early. The Psalmist wrote:

Psalms 46:1, 5 God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble…. God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early.

He wrote further:

Psalms 121:1-2 I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.

In other words, the solution to that storm is not in what you can do in your own power; it is in what the Lord can do on your behalf (or better still, what you can do in the name of the Lord). David showed us this fact when he went to fight Goliath; not in his power, but in the name of the Lord of the armies of Israel. Going by what eyes could see, David stood no chances against Goliath. He was too young and inexperienced. However, David said to Goliath:

1 Samuel 17:45-46 … Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. This day will the LORD deliver thee into mine hand; … that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel.

Interestingly, this Lord of the armies of Israel has exceeding great abilities. In the instance above, He steadied the head of Goliath for David’s stone, and a mere sling and stone in the hand of a juvenile brought down a giant, experienced warrior. Evidently, it was not David who vanquished Goliath; a higher power aided him to overcome the giant. That higher power is available for you also today.

Who is that person that is threatening and intimidating you? What is that situation that is threatening to drown your “ship”? What is that storm that is raging in your mind and attempting to throw you into confusion? Confront them now in the name of the Lord. Bring the power in the name of Jesus to bear against that situation today. Don’t forget:

Philippians 2:9-10 …God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;

Refuse to surrender to the storm. Call upon Jesus. Your mouth shall be filled with testimonies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…