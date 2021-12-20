PDP zones governorship ticket to Kwara North

By Biola Azeez, Ilorin
The Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has zoned its governorship ticket to the Kwara North senatorial district.

In a statement by the state publicity secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, on Monday, he said that justice, fairness and equity, are some of the determinant factors responsible for the party’s decision.

Ashaolu said the development followed a series of “exhaustive sessions with stakeholders of the party from the three senatorial districts” at the weekend.

“All the organs of the party played a crucial role in arriving at its decisions after making a series of consultations around the state under the guidance of its leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“The decision process involved the Local Government Working Committees of the party across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards in the state.

“Each local government area presented 17 stakeholders which comprised of women, youths and elders of the party in the decision making process.

“The decision has been made and has been agreed as a consensus by all the three senatorial districts that Kwara North should produce the next governor come 2023,” the statement added.

The last time Kwara North indigene ruled the state was 30 years ago during the era of Alhaji Sha’aba Lafiagi.

The short-lived Third Republic was, however, truncated by the military in 1993.

