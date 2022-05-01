PDP wins LG elections in Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State has been declared the winner of the Saturday local government election.

Announcing the result on Sunday, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Tersoo Loko, declared that PDP won the 23 chairmanship seats and 276 councillorship seats across the state.

He said that four political parties including AAC, PDP, APGA, Labour party and SDP took part in the exercise held across polling units in the state.

The BSIEC chairman said that the election was absolutely devoid of violence but free and fair in all the local government areas.

Earlier, the Benue State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it deployed 1250 Personnel across the state to maintain peace, order and to provide strong security coverage before, during and after the local government election.

The State Commandant, Phillip Okoh stated that the command is aware of the security challenges in the state but promise that the Corps would leave nothing to chance, to ensure the security of lives and property and to guarantee peace across the state.





It will be recalled that the state All Progressive Congress had boycotted the local government election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.PDP wins LG elections in Benue

PDP wins LG elections in Benue