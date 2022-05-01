Saraki greets muslims, urges them to support prayers with positive attitude

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and also for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Saraki in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, head of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, advised Nigerians to support the numerous prayers they have made during the holy month concerning their nation with positive attitudes which are necessary for nation-building.

He added that Ramadan symbolises almighty Allah’s way of teaching humanity the attitude of living a virtuous life where people keep away from all forms of impurities and experience denial of several forms of comfort to appreciate what the less privileged experience as they suffer deprivation.

“While all of us seek to stay away from activities that are injurious to our health, our nation, and our fellow human beings and seek to live a decent life during the fasting period, we should make this solemn and God-fearing way of life a permanent thing.

“We should all extend the lessons of Ramadan to the way we live with our neighbours. We should seek peace at all times, promote tolerance of people who speak different languages with us, and worship God in different ways. We should respect the laws of the land and exhibit discipline at all times. Our level of patriotism should increase after Ramadan. That is what this just ended holy month signifies.

“I do not doubt that millions of Nigerian Muslims who just completed their fasting as well as their Christian brothers and sisters who earlier this month completed the Lent period of fasting prayed for Nigeria. It is the cumulation of all these prayers that have kept this country going despite all the serious challenges confronting her. I believe God will decisively intervene in the affairs of our country and save her from all the existential threats.

“As the 2023 general election approaches and we gradually commence the process that will lead us to the polls when we will have the opportunity to elect new leaders that will save the country, I pray for genuine guidance from Almighty God for all the citizens of this country, particularly the ones that are of voting age. May we choose right and may our choice ultimately lead to the redemption, rebuilding, rededication, development, and fixing of the country,” Saraki prays.

Saraki greets muslims, urges them to support prayers with positive attitude

