Ishola Michael

Unlike in 2019 when it won the governorship seat but lost the majority of the membership of the State House of Assembly, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in power in Bauchi state in 2023, won majority seats in the 10th Assembly.

The PDP out of the 31 members of the Assembly, won 22 majority seats thereby allowing it to lead the Assembly in the aftermath of the March 18th governorship and state Assembly elections.

The information is in the list of winners released and made available to Journalists by the Deputy Director, Voter Education, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bauchi State office, Aliyu Shaba, on Tuesday.

As contained in the list, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which is in the opposition in Bauchi state, won 8 seats while the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) got the remaining one seat to complete the 31 seats of the Assembly.

According to the results announced by INEC, the state constituencies won by the PDP are Duguri/Gwana, Abdullahi Dan-Bala; Kirfi, Umar Habibu; Bauchi Central, Jamilu Dahiri Barade; Zungur/Galambi, Yusuf Ahmed, Dass, Abdullahi Ahmed and Bogoro, Musa Nakwada.

Others are: Lame Toro, Lawal Garba; Toro Jama’a, Saidu Hamza; Ningi, Abubakar Sulaiman; Bura, Tanko Bura; Hardawa Misau, Babayo Akuyam and Dambam/ Dagauda /Jalam, Mohammed Garba.

The PDP also won in Ganjuwa-East, Ladan Mohammed; Ganjuwa – West, Adamu Kawu; Katagum Zaki, Bello Maiwa; Sakwa Zaki, Wanzam Mohammed and Itas/ Gadau, Abdullahi Yusuf.

The PDP also won in Disina Shira Constituency, Hodi Jibir; Shira, Hassan Auwal; Giade, Adamu Abubakar; Madara/ Chinade, Ala Ahmed and Gamawa, Sarkin-Jadori Bello.

The APC won in Azare/Madangala, Saleh Zakariyya; Udubo Gamawa, Lele Mohammed; Pali Alkaleri, Garba Aminu; and Darazo, Sulaiman Darazo.

Malam Dauda Lawal of APC also won the Sade state constituency; Yahaya Maikudi for Chiroma Misau; Abdul Rishi for Lame Toro and Abdulrasheed Adamu for Lere/ Bula, while Mubarak Haruna of the NNPP won in Jama’are constituency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…