PDP warns against plot to foist emergency rule in Rivers State

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies in the country to pay special attention to development in Rivers State focusing on possible security challenge of disturbing dimension.

The party alleged that there is a plot by some disgruntled political leaders in the state which it described as power-hungry leaders are blinded by an unpatriotic zeal to undermine democratic governance in the state.

The statement reads in part: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the exposed plots by certain unpatriotic and disgruntled individuals, working for the All Progressives Congress (APC), to orchestrate a security situation and push for the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“The party said it has been informed of plots by such power-hungry politicians to sponsor their misguided youth to unleash violence and unrest in certain parts of the state to create an impression of security breakdown so as to validate their plot for the imposition of emergency rule in the state.

“The PDP said such anti-people elements include some individuals who were rejected by the people of Rivers State in the 2019 governorship election, as well as their godfathers, who believe they have the backing of power mongers at the federal level, and now seek to manipulate situations with the COVID-19 pandemic to cause confusion and push their plot to take over the governance of the state through the back door.

“It is clear that the actions of the government of Rivers State under Governor Nyesom Wike in protecting the state against the spread of COVID-19 in the state are targeted at nothing but to protect lives, and such have continued to yield very positive results.

“Nigerians are also not unaware of the politicisation of the fight against COVID-19 by the agents of the Federal Government, who appeared uncomfortable with the management of the pandemic by Rivers State government and other states just because they are controlled by PDP governors.

“It is instructive for those power mongers to note that this is a time of global COVID-19 pandemic when our country needs her unity.

“Our party, therefore, warns those seeking to cause confusion and disaffection to steer clear of Rivers state as they will be firmly resisted.

“More so, our nation is a democracy and as such, it is guided by rules.

“The PDP, however, calls on the people of Rivers State to remain calm, alert and united in resisting all attempts by such agents of violence who are seeking to cause trouble in the state.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE