PDP senatorial candidate in Borno decries replacement of name on INEC list

Latest News
By Atiku Galadima - Maiduguri
PDP fixes Friday for fresh Zamfara governorship primary, PDP Southwest Forum reiterates, Wabara Committee meets Ortom, Nasarawa PDP appoints, Plateau PDP warns voters, Southwest PDP leaders dissociate, PDP crisis, Embrace amicable resolution of crisis, PDP organs begin meetings, Use your PVC, PDP allegations, Working hard to reconcile, PDP Protesters storm PDP, Osun PDP, OSSIEC bicker lawmaker faults Anambra, We will resist omission, Adeleke's victory signal APC, Exercise absolute faith in Allah, Kogi PDP inaugurates 12-member reconciliation committee, Kogi PDP reconciliation committee, Retrieve party’s mandate , Osun PDP appeal, PDP reschedules congresses, Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, Gale of withdrawal trails PDP, Crisis rocks Imo PDP, Diden Amori win PDP, PDP primaries: Bauchi, Edo 2023: We are set, Only elected delegates PDP, PDP rejects tenure , Abia has no delegate, Plateau PDP tasks members,Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election, Abia PDP Working Committee, PDP NWC sets up, 125 PDP aspirants risk, PDP panel disqualifies two, PDP screening committee disqualifies six senatorial aspirants in Kogi, PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP, Court restrains PDP over the dissolution of Ondo Local Government Exco, PDP over national delegate list,on, Lagos PDP calls for cancellation of Assembly, Reps Primaries, Agitation against Ayu, PDP senatorial candidate

The Borno central senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe has rejected the replacement of his name on the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)by the party.

In a press briefing in Maiduguri on Sunday, Tatabe said that the PDP has illegally substituted his name with that of Barr. Umara Kumalia is on the list submitted to INEC for the forthcoming elections in 2023.

According to him, the illegal substitution of his name on the list submitted to INEC is totally undemocratic and cannot be accepted by the people of the Borno central senatorial district.

Tatabe represented by the chairman of his support vanguard said “we wish to register our displeasure and disdain on the manipulation of the will of the people by the national leadership of the party.

“It is on record that our constituency’s delegates unanimously elected Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe in the senatorial primary election conducted in Maiduguri, upon his success was issued with a certificate of return by the national leadership of the party.

“Hon Tatabe has not withdrawn his nomination as a candidate and has never contemplated doing so. He has not written any letter of withdrawal or gave anybody. Many efforts were made by the so-called Abuja-based party leaders but Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe was repugnant. It is sad and disheartening that the lacuna perpetrated by other political parties is equally manifesting in our party.

“Before the release of the INEC’s list of nominated candidates, we heard that the national leadership of the party in concert with some Abuja-based party leaders who are contributing nothing towards the development of the party in the state had clandestinely substituted Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe with Mohammed Umara Kumalia and thus changed the will of the people.

“To our dismay, we saw on the INEC’s list of nominated candidates the name of one Mohammed Umara Kumalia who did not contest the party primary. We are not legal practitioners but the electoral act 2022 as amended explicitly stated that a substituting candidate must be nominated through a valid primary election monitored by INEC.

“It is on record that there was no primary election conducted in Maiduguri in respect of the substitution of Mohammed Umara Kumalia in our constituency. The only senatorial primary election for Borno Central Senatorial district conducted in Maiduguri was the one between Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe and Hon Bukar Kachalla where Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe was returned elected.

“It is therefore imperative for us to let the party leadership and the entire world know that it is still on minds and aware of previous candidates who are merchants and eventually led the party down. Most of these candidates are backed by the so-called Abuja politicians. On most occasions, these Abuja-based party leaders are viewed by virtually every party member as well as the people of the state that they are working for the APC.

“It is our collective belief that Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe who we knew his antecedents cannot be bought over by anybody hence his nomination as a candidate by our delegates. It was as a result of his antecedent and honesty our delegates jettisoned Alh Bukar Kachalla a former speaker of the house of assembly and experienced parliamentarian and voted for him. He is not a sale out and will never be one.

“The rumours going around on Hon Jibrin Mustapha Tatabe were mischievous and are all fabricated lies by the enemies within and outside the party. Those within had previously tried this treacherous slander during the primary election but it didn’t work. They are just trying to call a dog a bad name in order to hang it. The Almighty Allah is always on the side of truth.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


 

You might also like
Latest News

Dare wins PDP Zamfara gubernatorial primary

Latest News

Wike dares PDP to suspend him, insists on fighting for justice

Latest News

Ortom calls on PDP to address injustice meted out to Wike, others

Latest News

2023: PDP will unite, reclaim Nigeria’s lost glory ― Kwara Reps candicate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More