PDP reacts to EFCC’s summon of NWC members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is not deterred from performing its duties as the leading opposition political party on account of the invitation of its officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft body had invited two members of its National Working Committee (NWC) ostensibly over a petition written against the national leadership by a suspended member of the party, Kassim Afegbua, alleging N10 billion fraud.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday, the PDP maintained that it did not raise the sum of N10 billion being frivolously bandied in some quarters as proceeds from the sale of nomination forms.

It added: “Moreover, the PDP restates that every expenditure by the National Working Committee (NWC) had always been in line with the budget approved by the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and in keeping with political parties financial due process.

“We further affirm that we have over the years submitted our audited accounts in line with statutory requirements and practice.

“However, as a responsible and public-spirited political party, we have honoured the invitation extended to our officials by the commission and we urge all party members, our teeming supporters across the nation and members of the public to remain calm.”

PDP assured that it will not succumb to any form of blackmail and political intimidation but will continue in its role of providing constructive opposition as well as being the national platform for all Nigerians in their rally to “rescue and secure our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

